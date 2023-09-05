How Pine Belt residents spent their Labor Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - While Labor Day means rest and relaxation for some people, it’s just another day of work for others.

Cleveland Gray was among those who came to Turtle Creek Mall to do a little shopping for the holiday.

“I bought myself a shirt and two pairs of pants,” said Gray. “(I got) another pair of pants to match what got on. Oh, man, I’m still shopping for myself.”

A 68-year-old retiree and Purvis resident, Gray said after decades of working, he’s thankful to still be able to do simple things like shopping.

“I love it, especially if I can just get up and be to myself and be able to do for myself cause I see a lot of people that are not able to get up and do for themselves,” Gray said.

Some people, like 73-year-old Walter Tatum, didn’t let the holiday stop them from maintaining their businesses.

Each day, Tatum sets up along the west end of Highway 98, with a summertime favorite in tow: watermelons.

“I come out here every day when I got some watermelons,” said Tatum. “When I run out, I’m gone to get some more. Other than that, I’m right here.”

Tatum said selling the watermelons has become an act of service. He said once the last of his watermelons are gone, he’s heading home for some family fun and will be back with more watermelons on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, two or three more weeks I’ll be out here on this highway,” Tatum said. “And I’ll continue having some good watermelons out here for the people of Hattiesburg who believe in me.”

Over at the University of Southern Mississippi, sophomore and offensive lineman Shardez Taylor said he plans to eat well and maybe crack open a book.

“(I might) put some meat on the grill, hang out with the guys on the team,” said Taylor. “I’m gonna take care of my academics too, but mostly sports.”

Fellow sophomores Christopher Salguro and Emily Chisolm said they were busy with campus activities but were still planning on having some fun later.

“We are currently filming promotional videos for our student ministry here on campus,” said Chisolm.

“I think some of the guys in my nursing cohort, we’re gonna be I think meeting together at one at a coffee shop that’s local,” said Salguro.

Those planning on grilling for Labor Day should keep in mind that many parts of the Pine Belt are still under burn bans. For a full list of grill safety tips, click here.

