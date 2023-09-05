Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Holiday delivery: Mother celebrates Labor Day by giving birth to first child

Samantha Jakell gave birth to her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53 a.m. at Piedmont Medical Women's Center in South Carolina. (Source: WBTV)
By Claire Kopsky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A South Carolina mother did not have Labor Day off as she was in labor for nearly five hours with her first baby.

Samantha Jakell welcomed her baby boy at 2:53 a.m.

“When they told us about it being a holiday, we didn’t think about it at first,” she said. “They said, ‘By the way, it is Labor Day,’ and we were like, ‘OK, that sounds about right.’”

Early Monday morning, Knox Paul Jakell was born at 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

He was due Sept. 10 but did not want to miss the holiday.

“He just does what he wants,” the new mother joked.

Although his arrival interrupted the couple’s Labor Day plans, they said their son was a special holiday delivery for them.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Hebron man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Vancleave capital murder suspect now in custody
Bradley Hatcher
Suspect killed in Grenada hostage situation identified; investigators continue to search for motive
McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School.
Families, friends gather to remember Lamar County car accident victim

Latest News

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Murdaugh lawyer ‘very optimistic’ client will receive new trial amid jury tampering allegations
Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Judges reject Alabama’s congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A hiker and her dog were rescued from an off-limits trail Monday evening, according to the...
Dog falls 50 feet from trail known as Stairway to Heaven while hiking with owner, officials say
FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015....
US moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel