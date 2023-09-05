Win Stuff
Hebron man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.

By WDAM Staff and Ame Posey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was killed in an early morning car crash on U.S. Highway 84 Tuesday has been identified.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall identified the deceased as 43-year-old Rodrequis Brown from the Hebron community.

Sumrall said Brown was pronounced dead on the scene around 6:12 a.m.

The crash occurred between multiple vehicles around 6 a.m. at the intersection of US-84 and Debbie Holifield Road near Salem Heights Baptist Church.

Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died on the scene and several others were injured. They did not confirm, however, how many people were injured or the severity of the injuries.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

