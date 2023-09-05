Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes Bongo antelope, 3 spider monkeys

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the addition of two new species to its population of animals.

Klaus, a Bongo antelope, and three spider monkeys, Rico, Margo and Rosita, are currently in their new spaces at the zoo, according to the zoo’s director of conservation, education and wildlife, Jeremy Cumpton.

“We have been very busy with the planning it takes to prepare for the arrival of a new animal,” Cumpton said. “Health check-ups, quarantine protocols and new exhibit space has to be considered and carefully planned for each of these animals.”

Klaus, the Bongo antelope

According to the zoo, a Bongo is a large, mostly nocturnal, forest-dwelling antelope native to sub-Saharan Africa. They have a reddish-brown coat, black and white markings, white-yellow stripes and long, slightly spiraled horns, and it is the only species of bovines in which each sex has horns.

The zoo said Bongos have a complex social interaction and are found in African-dense forest mosaics. They are the third-largest antelope in the world and are considered to be on the Near Threatened level of the conservation status scale.

Klaus is one year old and came to the Hattiesburg Zoo from the Montgomery Zoo. He is in the African Veldt at the zoo along with zebras, ostriches and zebras and African Crown Crane.

The zoo said Bongos are very regal-looking creatures and can live up to 21 years in a zoo setting.

Rico, Margo and Rosita, the spider monkeys

Before coming to the Hattiesburg Zoo, the three spider monkeys, Rico, Margo and Rosita, were in a zoo in Puerto Rico.

Spider monkeys are New World monkeys belonging to the genus Ateles, according to the zoo. Like other atelines, they are found in the tropical forests of Central and South America, from southern Mexico to Brazil. The genus contains seven species, all of which are under threat.

Because of their unequally long limbs and long tails, spider monkeys are considered one of the largest New World monkeys and give rise to the common name.

Spider monkeys live in the upper layers of the rainforest and forage in the high canopy, from 25 to 30 m (82 to 98 ft). They usually eat fruits but will occasionally eat leaves, flowers and insects.

Based on a recent study, spider monkeys have been indicated as the most intelligent New World monkeys, as they can make a wide range of sounds and will “bark” when threatened; other vocalizations include a whin similar to a horse and prolonged screams.

“It was important for these spider monkeys to be rehomed, and we are happy to have them at the Hattiesburg Zoo,” said Animal Curator Kristen Moore.

The spider monkeys have been in quarantine at the zoo while having their health checked and will be on exhibit with the Lemurs and the Lemur Boardwalk next to the South America section. Each monkey is experiencing some hair loss due to self-overgrooming but is under veterinary care.

“They have been so much fun to watch, and our guests will really enjoy them as they interact with one another and their exhibit mates,” Moore said.

Rico, Margo and Rosita are in their early 20s, and according to the zoo, spider monkeys live to be between 35-40 years of age in a zoo environment.

