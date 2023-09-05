Gov. Tate Reeves honors Sgt. Anthony Magee

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a special day in the Hub City for the family of Sgt. Anthony Magee.

Visitors joined Miss. Gov.Tate Reeves at the courthouse in downtown Hattiesburg as he signed a proclamation honoring the life of Magee, who was killed in 2010 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Reeves and Magee’s father, Tony Davis, both spoke during the event about the legacy of the fallen hero.

“Gov. Reeves called me about two weeks ago, and we planned to do this,” said Davis. “I wasn’t looking for this kind of turnout, but it was big. We thank the state of Mississippi, Gov. Reeves, everybody that attended, and all of the soldiers.”

“Sgt. Magee made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Reeves. ”It’s a reminder to all of us that freedom is not free. And it’s also a reminder to us that there are a lot of good people in the world that stand up and stand in the gap to make sure that they protect our way of life and protect America.”

Magee’s mother, father and siblings all received signed copies of the proclamation.

