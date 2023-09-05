Forrest General Healthcare Foundation hosts 7th ‘Win This Car’ raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest General Healthcare Foundation is selling tickets for a chance to win a 2023 fully-loaded Honda Pilot EX-L.

Tickets are $75 each, and only 2,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing for the lucky ticket will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Pine Belt Honda in Hattiesburg.

Proceeds from this year’s Win This Car will benefit Asbury Hospice House.

“Last year we sold out of tickets a month before the drawing,” said Martha Dearman, FGH Foundation executive director. “We’d love to do that again this year. Charitable support always has, and always will be, vital to assuring that our community continues to have access to the very best healthcare services, technology and programs available.”

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

There are several ways to purchase tickets.

Participants may use a credit card to order tickets by calling the foundation at 601-288-4396 or going online to FGHFoundation.com.

They can also download the order form from the foundation website and mail the completed form with a $75 payment to Forrest General Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 19010, Hattiesburg, MS 39404-9010.

Tickets are on sale in the Foundation office at 125 S. 28th Ave., Suite 149, Hattiesburg, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

You may also fax a completed order form to 601-288-4367.

The deadline for purchasing tickets is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

For a full list of terms and conditions or for more information about Win This Car, CLICK HERE.

