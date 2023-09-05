Win Stuff
The clouds and spotty showers that moved in over the weekend are finally moving out.
09/05 Ryan’s “Clearing” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT
Good Morning, Pine Belt!

Still on the warm and muggy side to start the day off in the Pine Belt, and we’ll be hot and muggy before you know it. Today that’ll largely be due to the clearing skies and sunshine, which we’ll see quite a bit of today. Temperatures are on the rise too, climbing from the mid-to-upper 80s over the weekend, into the low 90s yesterday, to the mid-90s today. I still expect Thursday will be our hottest day, but it’ll be close. Basically, a weak front is moving in and it’s going to come down to a race between the afternoon rain/cloud cover and a potential 100 degree high. Things do cool down a tad from there, but we’re still trending a handful of degrees warmer than average during the afternoon. Mornings on the other hand will start to play nicely by the end of the week as lows fall into the upper 60s...just a teaser for the fall conditions we know won’t be moving in when fall “begins” later this month.

