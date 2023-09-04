Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

UPDATE: Vancleave murder suspect now in custody

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a nearly 24-hour long search for the murder suspect.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a nearly 24-hour long search for the murder suspect.

Haylock, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of his step-father, Douglas Arguelles, 60. It happened Sunday at Arguelles’ home on Waltman Road in Vancleave.

Sheriff’s deputies have been searching that area all day, following up on reports of sightings. Investigators say Haylock took off in the victim’s truck right after the shooting. That truck was found abandoned Monday in Vancleave.

The sheriff said Haylock was taken into custody after deputies spotted him crossing Hwy 57 at Omega Rd.

When first responders found Arguelles inside his home, he was severely injured, but was able to identify Haylock as his attacker before he died at the hospital.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault.
Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault
Hostage situation ends in suspect's death
Standoff at Grenada Walgreens ends with ‘involved subject’ killed by MHP SWAT team
A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Lamar County...
Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life
Frank Daniels, of Columbia, tailgates at Southern Miss Saturday.
USM, ASU fans tailgate prior to Golden Eagles, Braves gridiron matchup

Latest News

5pm Headlines 9/4
5pm Headlines 9/4
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene
Community Heritage Preservation Grant Program now accepting applications
Preston Stringer is a University of Southern Mississippi strategic communication major with a...
Southern Miss student takes ‘life-changing’ trip to nation’s capital