Sunny tomorrow with a big warm-up later this week.

This evening will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Highs will warm back up into the mid 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be our hottest days this week as highs soar into the upper 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon as a weak front moves through the area.

Friday will be partly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 90s.

This weekend will be nice and sunny. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.

