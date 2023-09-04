Standoff at Grenada Walgreens ends with ‘involved subject’ killed by MHP SWAT team

From Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Public Information Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened at a drugstore in Grenada.

MBI said the incident involved the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s SWAT Team.

MHP responded to reports of a hostage situation that unfolded about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens on Sunset Drive in Grenada.

The involved subject received fatal injuries. There were no other serious physical injuries reported to any other individuals at the scene.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

