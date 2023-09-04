Southern Miss student takes ‘life-changing’ trip to nation’s capital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A student from the University of Southern Mississippi traveled to Washington, D.C., to experience the complex world of political and business public relations firsthand.

Preston Stringer, a strategic communication major with a public relations emphasis, took The National Millennial and GenZ Community (NMGZ) sponsored trip with other students from across the country. It included visits to the White House, the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the National Museum of American History, as well as global agencies like Weber Shandwick, and major corporations including Nestlé and AARP.

The National Millennial and GenZ Community sponsored a trip to Washington, D.C., for U.S. college students majoring in public relations or a related field. (University of Southern Mississippi)

Jae-Hwa Shin, Ph.D., a professor in the USM School of Media and Communication said the NMGZ field trips are an excellent opportunity for students to gain real-world experience.

“I am pleased that our students can benefit from such opportunities with support, as I serve as the NMGZ Campus and Civic Advisor at USM,” said Shin. “I hope to see more of these opportunities offered for a lifetime experience and life-changing motivation for our students. These learning experiences cannot be easily created inside the classroom alone, and the combination of out-of-school experiences with classroom learning will elevate our students’ experiences to the pinnacle.”

Preston said he learned key insights from staff at each of the participating organizations, and he had the opportunity to network with public relations professionals.

“I greatly enjoyed my trip to Washington, D.C., with the NMGZ community,” said Preston. “I was able to engage in substantive discussions with government representatives at the Department of Transportation, the State Department, and even the White House. I also met with representatives from Weber Shandwick and Nestlé. Weber Shandwick is the second-largest global public relations firm in the world, and I gained valuable insight into the public relations industry.”

Additionally, Preston said he enjoyed meeting other NMGZ members from across the country and hearing diverse perspectives on topics that are important today.

“My favorite aspect of the trip was the meeting at the White House, where I got to represent not only USM but also Mississippi and the South as a whole,” said Preston. “I engaged in important discussions with White House Senior Advisors on LGBTQ+ issues and the opioid epidemic, discussing how these issues are affecting young people in our state.”

Founded in 2016, the NMGZ provides professional development and community engagement for the younger generations. Members now include more than 44 colleges and universities across 40 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam.

