Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper and a sworn Law Enforcement Officer with the Department of Public Safety was killed Monday after coming across a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Panola County while traveling to Jackson.

The deceased was identified by MHP as 62-year-old Michael “Mike” Griffin of Ripley.

Prior to arrival, MHP said a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by a 21-year-old resident of Southaven was traveling west on Highway 6 when it collided with a 2002 Lincoln LS driven by a 64-year-old resident of Sardis, also traveling west on Highway 6.

After the crash, Griffin stopped to check on the driver of the Lincoln when the vehicle rolled on top of him. He received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

“Mike Griffin was family to Elee and me, and I’m devastated by the news of the tragic accident that took his life this morning,” said Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves on a Facebook post. “But I’m not in the least bit surprised he was on the side of the road trying to help someone in need - because that was just the kind of person he was. All day and every day….a Marine, a State Trooper, a servant of God, and just an all-around good dude.”

“Mike Griffin was a dedicated public servant and law enforcement officer for many years,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “On top of that, he was a wonderful friend to me and many others. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during these difficult times.”

In 2021, Griffin retired from MHP as an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. He continued his service with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, working as a liaison with law enforcement agencies and other governmental departments across Mississippi.

“Mike Griffin was a lifetime public servant who gave his life doing what he was called to do. Whether as a U.S. Marine, a Mississippi Trooper, or a DPS Officer, Mike didn’t hesitate to stop to help those in need,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “Mike was also a good friend who will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go to Edna, Olivia, his family and friends.”

Griffin is survived by his wife, Edna, and daughter, Olivia.

“He loved his country, and he loved Mississippi (and he loved the Ole Miss Rebels) - but his true loves were Edna and Olivia,” Reeves said. “He never missed an opportunity to update me on how Edna was doing and how proud he was of Olivia.

My heart breaks for both of them as I pray for God’s protection over them in these dark and difficult days.”

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

