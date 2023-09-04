Mississippi HPV vaccination rate significantly lower than national average

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi holds one of the lowest numbers for HPV vaccinations in the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control reports only some 33 percent of children in the state are properly vaccinated against Human Papillomavirus.

The rate of HPV vaccinations is lower in Mississippi because of the negative stigma surrounding the disease.

“I think that especially in the South and the state of Mississippi, we have a lot of conservative parents and the connotation, the idea that their child is sexually engaged and could get a (sexually transmitted disease), it’s not a happy thought for a parent,” said Dr. Patricia Tibbs of the South Central Regional Medical Center. “I’m a parent and it’s not a happy thought for me, either.”

Tibbs said the vaccine was recommended for kids 11 to 12 years old.

The treatment protects against nine of the most common forms of the virus, which isn’t always spread through sex.

“About 80 percent of everybody will have an HPV infection at some point in their lives,” Tibbs said. “It is not only sexually contracted, it is also contracted by close contact. It’s also contracted from mothers to babies during the birth process.”

If questions arise about HPV or preventativemeasures, contact your local health provider for more information.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.