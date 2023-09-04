Laurel City Council to finalize budget for Fiscal Year 2024 Tuesday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council meets Tuesday to finalize the 2024 Fiscal Year budget.

The council will discuss giving all city employees a 4% salary increase.

The city’s mileage rate also went up, but there will be no tax increase for citizens.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said this is due to the assessed value of the city going up.

“The mileage rate went up, which made it possible for us not to raise taxes because of the increased property values in the city,” said Magee. “People continuing to improve their homes, businesses continuing to open, and renovating buildings. So, it increases our assessed value and then we’re able to pass it along and not be able to raise taxes on citizens.”

The meeting will be held in Laurel at 5:30 p.m.

