Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Laurel City Council to finalize budget for Fiscal Year 2024 Tuesday

The meeting will be held in Laurel at 5:30 p.m.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council meets Tuesday to finalize the 2024 Fiscal Year budget.

The council will discuss giving all city employees a 4% salary increase.

The city’s mileage rate also went up, but there will be no tax increase for citizens.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said this is due to the assessed value of the city going up.

“The mileage rate went up, which made it possible for us not to raise taxes because of the increased property values in the city,” said Magee. “People continuing to improve their homes, businesses continuing to open, and renovating buildings. So, it increases our assessed value and then we’re able to pass it along and not be able to raise taxes on citizens.”

The meeting will be held in Laurel at 5:30 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault.
Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault
Hostage situation ends in suspect's death
Standoff at Grenada Walgreens ends with ‘involved subject’ killed by MHP SWAT team
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Vancleave capital murder suspect now in custody
A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Lamar County...
Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life

Latest News

73-year-old Walter Tatum didn’t let the holiday stop him from maintaining his business.
How Pine Belt residents spent their Labor Day
Motivational Moments - Sept. 4, 2023
Motivational Moments - Sept. 4, 2023
While Labor Day means rest and relaxation for some people, it’s just another day of work for...
How locals are spending Labor Day
-
2nd annual ‘Rum Under the Sun’ set for Sept. 29 at Hattiesburg Zoo