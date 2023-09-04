Win Stuff
JCSD: Vancleave murder suspect on the loose, driving victim’s vehicle

Aaron Blake Haylock, 30
Aaron Blake Haylock, 30(Crime Stoppers)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect believed to have murdered his father on Sunday.

Aaron Blake Haylock, 30, is wanted for a murder that took place on Waltman Road in Vancleave. According to deputies, he was identified by 60-year-old Douglas Arguelles, who was found severely injuries inside his home by deputies. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Haylock is believed to be driving the victim’s vehicle, which is described as a white 2003 Chevrolet S10 with a ladder rack in the truck’s back bed, bearing Mississippi tag JG28772.

The truck is described as a 2003, white, Chevrolet S10, with a pipe/ladder rack in the truck's...
The truck is described as a 2003, white, Chevrolet S10, with a pipe/ladder rack in the truck's bed, bearing Mississippi tag JG28772.(Crime Stoppers)

Haylock is described as a 5′10″ white male weighing 150 lbs. with green eyes and black hair. No clothing description is available at this time.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Haylock are urged to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

