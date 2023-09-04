Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission

In this May 2023 photo provided by NASA, clockwise from bottom, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen,...
In this May 2023 photo provided by NASA, clockwise from bottom, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi, NASA astronaut Warren (Woody) Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev pose for a portrait in their pressure suits aboard the International Space Station. The astronauts are back on Earth after a six-month stay at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic early Monday, Sept. 4, off the Florida coast.(Source: NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press and MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

Returning were NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Russia’s Andrei Fedyaev and the United Arab Emirates’ Sultan al-Neyadi, the first person from the Arab world to spend an extended time in orbit.

Before departing the space station, they said they were craving hot showers, steaming cups of coffee and the ocean air since arriving in March. Their homecoming was delayed a day because of poor weather at the splashdown locations, but in the end, provided a spectacular middle-of-the-night show as the capsule streaked through the sky over Cape Canaveral toward a splashdown near Jacksonville.

The astronauts said it was incredible to be back. “You’ve got a roomful of happy people here,” SpaceX Mission Control radioed.

SpaceX launched their replacements over a week ago.

Another crew switch will occur later this month with the long-awaited homecoming of two Russians and one American who have been up there an entire year. Their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule leaked all of its coolant and a new craft had to be launched.

Between crew swaps, the space station is home to seven astronauts.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Lamar County...
Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Heidelberg native leading the Alco0rn State University marching band
Heidelberg native, Alcorn St. head drum major returns home for Saturday’s game
Sigma Chi
Sigma Ch’s new fraternity house dedication
Southern Miss will host Alcorn State University at The Rock Saturday at 6 p.m.
USM police remind football fans about stadium rules, procedures

Latest News

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after winning a point against Caroline Wozniacki,...
Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive US Open quarterfinals
McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School.
Families, friends gather to remember Lamar County car accident victim
Mississippi lowest rate of vaccination for HPV.
Mississippi HPV vaccination rate significantly lower than national average
Young woman killed in accident remembered Sunday
Young woman killed in accident remembered Sunday