Community Heritage Preservation Grant Program now accepting applications

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) is accepting grant applications for preservation projects across the state.

Grants include the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program (CHPG) and the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant program (HSPG), both funded by the 2023 Mississippi Legislature.

Community Heritage Preservation Grant

The CHPG program helps preserve, restore, rehabilitate and interpret Mississippi courthouses and schools across the state. State agencies, county or municipal governments, school districts and nonprofit organizations granted 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status may submit applications. A cash match of at least 20% is required, and grants will be reimbursed upon successful completion of the project.

In communities that participate in the Certified Local Government (CLG) program, buildings other than courthouses and schools are also eligible if they have been designated as Mississippi Landmarks. There are currently over 50 CLG communities in Mississippi. To learn which communities have the designation, click here.

Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant

The HSPG program offers grants for acquiring sites related to Civil War battles, Native American archaeology and civil rights history. Grants requiring a one-to-one match can be used for land acquisition and property preservation costs.

Colleges and universities, historical societies, state agencies, local governments and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. Interested organizations can download guidelines and applications from the MDAH website under the Grant Programs section of the Preservation Planning and Development page.

The deadline to submit completed applications is September 29, 2023, before 5 p.m.

The MDAH Board of Trustees will award the grants at its quarterly meeting in January 2024.

For more information, call 601-576-6940 or email info@mdah.ms.gov.

