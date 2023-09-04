2nd annual ‘Rum Under the Sun’ set for Sept. 29 at Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Guests to the Hattiesburg Zoo on the evening of Sept. 29 can watch the setting sun while sipping rum at the second annual “Rum Under the Sun” event.

The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. It is an adult-only (21+) event.

Tickets can be pre-purchased for $15 online at this link or at the gate for $20 (if available).

“We are so excited to bring back this fun Caribbean-themed event to our guests for a second year,” said Demetric Kelly, director of guest services and retail. “Our guests truly enjoyed this themed event last year and we look forward to seeing both familiar and new faces at the second annual Rum Under the Sun.”

Rum Under the Sun is a cashless event.

