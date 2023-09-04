Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

09/04 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast

The weekend was the rainiest we’ve seen in a while, but that spotty rain dries up today.
09/04 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Things were pretty dry all of August, but we saw at least a little rain starting on Friday and lasting through today before it dries up. Even then though, we didn’t see as much as was possible over the weekend and today isn’t looking impressive either. My hourly rain chances only go as high as 30%, meaning it will rain, but only over about a third of the area at any given time. While it won’t rain much, the cloud cover and few showers should overall keep things on the cooler side, expecting a high of only 92...only a degree or so above average. That’s the coolest it’ll be all week though as the sun comes out tomorrow, and an approaching front will have the humidity and temperature surging by Thursday. Depending on how much/how early that expected Thursday activity sets up, we could see a 100 degree afternoon by then, but we’ll begin to fall afterwards.

Still, that’ll only have us down to the mid 90s by the start of next week, but the humidity will have fallen again by then bringing some another teaser of fall-like air!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault.
Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault
A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Lamar County...
Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life
Frank Daniels, of Columbia, tailgates at Southern Miss Saturday.
USM, ASU fans tailgate prior to Golden Eagles, Braves gridiron matchup
Hostage situation ends in suspect's death
Standoff at Grenada Walgreens ends with ‘involved subject’ killed by MHP SWAT team
A single-wide, mobile home suffered catastrophic fire damage Saturday afternoon in Jones County.
Fire destroys mobile home in Jones County

Latest News

-
FEMA mobile unit opening in Jasper Co., DEC to close Sept. 2
09/01 Ryan’s “Cooling” Friday Morning Forecast
09/01 Ryan’s “Cooling” Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 8/31
Rain chances return for your Friday
Laurel's Trinity Baptist Church is collecting relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Idalia.
Trinity Baptist Church hosting Hurricane Idalia relief supplies drive