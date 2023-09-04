09/04 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Things were pretty dry all of August, but we saw at least a little rain starting on Friday and lasting through today before it dries up. Even then though, we didn’t see as much as was possible over the weekend and today isn’t looking impressive either. My hourly rain chances only go as high as 30%, meaning it will rain, but only over about a third of the area at any given time. While it won’t rain much, the cloud cover and few showers should overall keep things on the cooler side, expecting a high of only 92...only a degree or so above average. That’s the coolest it’ll be all week though as the sun comes out tomorrow, and an approaching front will have the humidity and temperature surging by Thursday. Depending on how much/how early that expected Thursday activity sets up, we could see a 100 degree afternoon by then, but we’ll begin to fall afterwards.

Still, that’ll only have us down to the mid 90s by the start of next week, but the humidity will have fallen again by then bringing some another teaser of fall-like air!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.