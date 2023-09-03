Win Stuff
USM opens 2023 football season with robust 40-14 victory over Alcorn State

The University of Southern Mississippi topped Alcorn State University 40-14 Saturday in the...
The University of Southern Mississippi topped Alcorn State University 40-14 Saturday in the season-opening football game for both schools.(Southern Miss Athletics)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Quarterback Billy Wiles threw three touchdowns in his first career start at the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday to help the Godden Eagles to a 40-14 win over Alcorn State University.

Running back Frank Gore Jr. scored twice and Andrew Stein kicked two of his four field goals as the Golden Eagles built a 27-7 lead at halftime at M.M. Roberts Stadium in the season opener for both schools.

Wiles went 21-of-28 for 257 yards with an interception. He had touchdown passes of 2 yards to Gore, 3 yards to Tyquan Henderson and 16 yards to Jakarius Caston.

Caston finished with five catches for 104 yards, while Latreal Jones had three catches for 68 yards.

USM outgained its in-state Football Champion Subdivision foe, 452 yards to 226 yards.

Seventy-five yards came on one play in the second quarter, when Alcorn State quarterback Tyler Macon bolted up the middle for the Braves’ first touchdown.

USM, which opened a 17-0 lead to start the game, answered with the finial 10 points of the first half, including a 9-yard touchdown run by Gore.

Stein kicked field goals of 25 yards and 23 yards in the opening half before tacking on successful kicks of 52 yards and 41 yards in the second.

Wiles’ hookup with Henderson accounted for USM’s lone touchdown of the second half.

Niko Davis’ 15-yard run for a score came midway through the fourth quarter.

East Marion High product Javeon Howard ran for 47 yards on 13 carries for ASU.

