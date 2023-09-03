Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

USM holds 27-7 halftime lead over Alcorn State

Frank Gore Jr. scored twice in the first half Saturday against Alcorn State to help USM to a...
Frank Gore Jr. scored twice in the first half Saturday against Alcorn State to help USM to a 27-7 lead at the break.(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Billy Wiles threw two touchdowns passes in the first half of his University of Southern Mississippi debut to help the Golden Eagles grab a 27-7 lead over visiting Alcorn State University at M.M. Roberts Stadium Saturday.

Wiles completed 76.4 percent of his first-half passes (13-of-17) for 144 yards, including a 16-yard scoring pass to Jakarius Caston to open the scoring and a 2-yarder to running back Frank Gore in the second quarter,

In addition to the receiving touchdown, Gore scored on a 9-yard run.

Andrew Stein kicked field goals of 25 yards and 23 yards.

USM led 17-0 before Alcorn State quarterback Tyler Macon streaked 75 yards through the middle for the Braves’ lone first-half score.

Aside from the one, big play, ASU mangled just 32 yards on its 16 other, first-half snaps.

USM defensive back Jay Stanley became the first Golden Eagle with two interceptions in a game since 2018. His two picks set up 10 points for USM.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart
Friday afternoon, the Bay-Waveland School District announced the school board has accepted the...
Bay High principal resigns after shoplifting charges, school board announces
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11
Southern Miss will host Alcorn State University at The Rock Saturday at 6 p.m.
USM police remind football fans about stadium rules, procedures

Latest News

Columbia hosts food, music festival
2nd Columbia Food and Music Festival brings tourism downtown
Columbia hosts food, music festival
Columbia hosts 2nd annual Food and Music Festival
Fatal crash in Lamar County
Fatal crash in Lamar County
A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Lamar County...
Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life