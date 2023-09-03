USM holds 27-7 halftime lead over Alcorn State

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Billy Wiles threw two touchdowns passes in the first half of his University of Southern Mississippi debut to help the Golden Eagles grab a 27-7 lead over visiting Alcorn State University at M.M. Roberts Stadium Saturday.

Wiles completed 76.4 percent of his first-half passes (13-of-17) for 144 yards, including a 16-yard scoring pass to Jakarius Caston to open the scoring and a 2-yarder to running back Frank Gore in the second quarter,

In addition to the receiving touchdown, Gore scored on a 9-yard run.

Andrew Stein kicked field goals of 25 yards and 23 yards.

USM led 17-0 before Alcorn State quarterback Tyler Macon streaked 75 yards through the middle for the Braves’ lone first-half score.

Aside from the one, big play, ASU mangled just 32 yards on its 16 other, first-half snaps.

USM defensive back Jay Stanley became the first Golden Eagle with two interceptions in a game since 2018. His two picks set up 10 points for USM.

