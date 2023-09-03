Win Stuff
USM, ASU fans tailgate prior to Golden Eagles, Braves gridiron matchup

USM, Alcorn State fans both seemed to enjoy Saturday's tailgating opportunities
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of football fans from the University of Southern Mississippi and Alcorn State University spent Saturday tailgating across the USM campus.

Frank Daniels of Columbia spent a lot of the day cooking chicken wings.

Daniels said he was looking forward to “good eating (and a) good game,” Saturday.

Many other fans spent the day cooking and eating and spending time with family and friends.

“It’s electrifying to see all the tents set up, just all the food, and the aroma in the air,” said Kathy Pittman., mother of USM football player, Chandler Pittman.

Other fans were playing games like cornhole or passing around footballs.

Ryan Horton, a USM student from Tupelo, was tailgating with his family and friends.

“We’ve got some sandwiches over there, we always bring a cooler, always got to have good drinks cold on ice and you’ve just got to have family and friends,” Horton said. “It’s going to be the best tailgate you ever had,”

Saturday’s game was the fourth time USM and Alcorn State had faced each other on the gridiron.

Their last matchup was in 2019.

