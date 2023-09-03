Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mississippi State defeats SE Louisiana 48-7, honor late Mike Leach

Mississippi State defeats SE Louisiana 48-7.
Mississippi State defeats SE Louisiana 48-7.(WTOK sports)
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Zach Arnett and the Mississippi State Bulldogs begin their season 1-0 after a 48-7 win vs. Southeastern Louisiana.

It was Mississippi State’s first regular season game after the sudden passing of head coach, Mike Leach. Leach was honored after the conclusion of the first quarter. HIs widowed wife was taken onto the field, as his family held up a framed Leach jersey.

The Bulldogs were ahead 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The offense took about one quarter to settle in, and then, they started to roll.

Quarterback Will Rogers completed 20-29 attempts for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Vanderbilt transfer quarterback, Mike Wright, took five snaps for five carries and 95 yards. One of which was a 53-yard rush that set up a touchdown.

“We got two guys that just want to be winners... I’m willing to do whatever it takes for the team to get the job done- that’s the kind of guys we got,” Arnett said.

The offense certainly looked different than years past, with the sustained run game responsible for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense accounted for one touchdown late in the third quarter, when John Lewis and Trent Singleton blocked, recovered, and returned the punt.

A team with a new head coach and two new coordinators will continue to look to impress as they inch closer to conference play.

The Bulldogs will return to Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday at 6:30 p.m., to host Arizona.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault.
Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault
A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Lamar County...
Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life
Frank Daniels, of Columbia, tailgates at Southern Miss Saturday.
USM, ASU fans tailgate prior to Golden Eagles, Braves gridiron matchup
Hostage situation ends in suspect's death
Standoff at Grenada Walgreens ends with ‘involved subject’ killed by MHP SWAT team
A single-wide, mobile home suffered catastrophic fire damage Saturday afternoon in Jones County.
Fire destroys mobile home in Jones County

Latest News

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the first half of the Orange Blossom...
What went wrong for Jackson State in disappointing loss against Florida A&M?
Ole Miss opened with four consecutive touchdown drives against Mercer.
Ole Miss dominates Mercer
Gametime: Southern Miss 40, Alcorn State 14
Gametime: Southern Miss 40, Alcorn State 14
Buffett celebrated at USM football game
Buffett celebrated at USM football game