Fire destroys mobile home in Jones County

Jones County Fire Council Public Information

Soso, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-wide mobile home suffered catcst6rophic damage during a Saturday afternoon fire.

Four volunteer fire departments from Jones County joined around 2:15 p.m. to battle the blaze at 16 Clarence Knight Road in Soso.

Calhoun, Soso, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the neighboring woods, as well as keep a propane tank from exploding.

A mobile home was all-but-destroyed in a Saturday afternoon fire in Soso. (Jones County Fire Council)

No injuries were reported.

The resident of the home, Antwan Jones, was not at home at the time the fire occurred.

The Soso Police Department, Dixie Electric Power Association and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.