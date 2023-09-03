Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Zoo hosts 'Volunteer Appreciation Day'

Hattiesburg Zoo shows appreciation for its volunteers
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo showed appreciation for its volunteers on Saturday.

The celebration took place at the zoo’s Asbury Room, where volunteers received paintings created by the animals.

The event also featured a murder mystery game as well.

One volunteer said she loved teaching about conservation.

“I have a science background and actually am very interested in conservation,” Sylvia Forster said. “I keep up with a lot of stuff and a zoo is a place to be because things are disappearing faster than we can probably keep them.

“So, it’s a good way for educating kids and families about conservation.”

Zoo staff said the day takes place annually to show volunteers how much their help is appreciated.

