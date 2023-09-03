Win Stuff
Hannah’s Sunday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be partly clear and calm and temperatures will fall into the mid to low 70′s. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight.

For Labor Day, temperatures will rise into the low 90′s and skies be mostly cloudy. There is a 40% chance of rain. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the high 70′s for overnight lows.

Tuesday temperatures will rise into the low 90′s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will be sunny with temperatures into the high 90′s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 70′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90′s. Skies will be sunny. Overnight lows will be into the low 70′s.

