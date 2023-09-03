Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sherriff’s Office is seeking a suspect wanted for aggravated assault.

According to the FCSO Facebook site, an arrest warrant was issued for James P. Rowell.

Anyone with any information on Rowell’s location is asked to please to please call the FCSO at (601 )544-7800 or submit a tip anonymously at www.forrestcountysheriff.com

