Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Forrest County man wanted for aggravated assault.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sherriff’s Office is seeking a suspect wanted for aggravated assault.

According to the FCSO Facebook site, an arrest warrant was issued for James P. Rowell.

Anyone with any information on Rowell’s location is asked to please to please call the FCSO at (601 )544-7800 or submit a tip anonymously at www.forrestcountysheriff.com

