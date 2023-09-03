Extreme heat forces Lumberton farm to get creative with irrigation

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Rising temperatures in the Pine Belt are forcing some farmers to get creative with how they water their crops.

Sawyer Farms is located in Lumberton and spans 300 acres, including 60 acres in pecans and 40 acres in blueberries.

Owners Shawn and Rhonda Lorio said the blueberries are their cash crop, often purchased by locals during weddings held at the venue.

“Blueberries (are) what sustains us at the farm,” Rhonda Lorio said. “We rescue racehorses here. All of the money and the proceeds go directly back to that program.

“We have weddings here. The brides and grooms come here and take their engagement photos in this field.”

After harsh weather conditions nearly destroyed several of their fields last year, the couple said the unexpected heat wave has made things worse this year.

“They (the blueberries) were very vulnerable, and they were at their weakest point,” said Rhonda Lorio. “They needed the nutrients, the rain, and they had nothing. They were dropping off quickly.”

To save the blueberries, the couple has gotten creative with their irrigation.

Using an old fire hose, Shawn Lorio created a makeshift water sprinkler, shooting around 60 gallons to 80 gallons of water per minute.

The sprinkler draws water from a nearby lake, just across from the blueberry fields.

“We were fortunate to have this lake to suck the water out of,” said Shawn Lorio. “I call it a “choke” system where it goes from two inches to an inch and a half, then it hits the mega sprayer, as I call it, our ‘spraying gun.’”

The couple said they had plans to turn their pecans into an additional stream of revenue this year.

“It seems like every four years, they have good crops, and this was one of the years,” said Shawn Lorio. “The stress that the heat has put on all our trees pretty much devastated everything.”

Now, they’re preparing for the worst.

“There is, for us, no way to irrigate the pecan trees and get the water to the trees, and the only thing we needed was the rain,” said Rhonda Lorio.

The couple said they’re now focusing their time solely on rebuilding their blueberry fields.

