Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Extreme heat forces Lumberton farm to get creative with irrigation

Some farmers getting creative with irrigation during horrid high temperatures
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Rising temperatures in the Pine Belt are forcing some farmers to get creative with how they water their crops.

Sawyer Farms is located in Lumberton and spans 300 acres, including 60 acres in pecans and 40 acres in blueberries.

Owners Shawn and Rhonda Lorio said the blueberries are their cash crop, often purchased by locals during weddings held at the venue.

“Blueberries (are) what sustains us at the farm,” Rhonda Lorio said. “We rescue racehorses here. All of the money and the proceeds go directly back to that program.

“We have weddings here. The brides and grooms come here and take their engagement photos in this field.”

After harsh weather conditions nearly destroyed several of their fields last year, the couple said the unexpected heat wave has made things worse this year.

“They (the blueberries) were very vulnerable, and they were at their weakest point,” said Rhonda Lorio. “They needed the nutrients, the rain, and they had nothing. They were dropping off quickly.”

To save the blueberries, the couple has gotten creative with their irrigation.

Using an old fire hose, Shawn Lorio created a makeshift water sprinkler, shooting around 60 gallons to 80 gallons of water per minute.

The sprinkler draws water from a nearby lake, just across from the blueberry fields.

“We were fortunate to have this lake to suck the water out of,” said Shawn Lorio. “I call it a “choke” system where it goes from two inches to an inch and a half, then it hits the mega sprayer, as I call it, our ‘spraying gun.’”

The couple said they had plans to turn their pecans into an additional stream of revenue this year.

“It seems like every four years, they have good crops, and this was one of the years,” said Shawn Lorio. “The stress that the heat has put on all our trees pretty much devastated everything.”

Now, they’re preparing for the worst.

“There is, for us, no way to irrigate the pecan trees and get the water to the trees, and the only thing we needed was the rain,” said Rhonda Lorio.

The couple said they’re now focusing their time solely on rebuilding their blueberry fields.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart
Friday afternoon, the Bay-Waveland School District announced the school board has accepted the...
Bay High principal resigns after shoplifting charges, school board announces
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Lamar County...
Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life
Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11

Latest News

Hattiesburg Zoo appreciates volunteers
Hattiesburg Zoo hosts ‘Volunteer Appreciation Day’
Hattiesburg Zoo appreciates volunteers
Hattiesburg Zoo shows appreciation for its volunteers
Gametime: Southern Miss 40, Alcorn State 14
Gametime: Southern Miss 40, Alcorn State 14
Heat, high temperatures making irrigation trickier
Some farmers getting creative with irrigation during horrid high temperatures