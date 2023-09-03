Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Disturbance at Raymond Detention Center involved rival gangs, sheriff says

Disturbance at Raymond Detention Center involved rival gangs, sheriff says
Disturbance at Raymond Detention Center involved rival gangs, sheriff says(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - More details have been released regarding what was described as a disturbance at the Raymond Detention Center.

A detainee officer received minor injuries after an incident amongst “several detainees” Saturday evening, requiring multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to the scene.

No units were breached.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, after further investigation, the disturbance involved a rival gang trying to get into the housing unit of another gang.

Jones says that the injury to the officer was unrelated to the disturbance and that the officer is recovering. He also said that the situation was resolved before it could get more dangerous.

He confirms no detainees were injured and law enforcement resolved the issue quickly without force.

“In full transparency, it was not a riot, and detainees didn’t fight,” Sheriff Jones said. “There were no breaches and the facility was not damaged.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Lamar County...
Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Southern Miss will host Alcorn State University at The Rock Saturday at 6 p.m.
USM police remind football fans about stadium rules, procedures
Sigma Chi
Sigma Ch’s new fraternity house dedication
Heidelberg native leading the Alco0rn State University marching band
Heidelberg native, Alcorn St. head drum major returns home for Saturday’s game

Latest News

Hattiesburg Zoo appreciates volunteers
Hattiesburg Zoo hosts ‘Volunteer Appreciation Day’
Hattiesburg Zoo appreciates volunteers
Hattiesburg Zoo shows appreciation for its volunteers
Gametime: Southern Miss 40, Alcorn State 14
Gametime: Southern Miss 40, Alcorn State 14
Proceeds from blueberry sales help the farm maintain their livestock, which includes cows and...
Extreme heat forces Lumberton farm to get creative with irrigation