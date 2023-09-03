Columbia Police Department hosting blood drive

From Columbia Police Department Facebook

COLUMBIA , Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is hoping to hook up with the public during an upcoming blood drive.

People will be able to donate from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Vitatlant Bloodmobile that will be parked at the Columbia police station.

Appointments can be arranged ahead of time, though walk-ons are welcome.

For more information: (601) 736-8225.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.