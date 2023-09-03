Win Stuff
Columbia Police Department hosting blood drive

The Columbia Police Department is hosting a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 11.
The Columbia Police Department is hosting a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 11.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
From Columbia Police Department Facebook

COLUMBIA , Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is hoping to hook up with the public during an upcoming blood drive.

People will be able to donate from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Vitatlant Bloodmobile that will be parked at the Columbia police station.

Appointments can be arranged ahead of time, though walk-ons are welcome.

For more information: (601) 736-8225.

