2nd Columbia Food and Music Festival brings tourism downtown

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Small towns are making a big comeback, especially with events like the Second Columbia Food and Music Festival.

The festival featured several food trucks and about a dozen musical acts, all brought together through community partnerships.

Main Street Columbia Event Coordinator Jenn Thornhill said it took several volunteers, businesses, organizations and the City of Columbia to put on this year’s event.

“Main Street Columbia is definitely on the verge of trying to build along with the partnerships of everybody else with MCDP, the City of Columbia,” Thornhill said. “This is a group effort.”

Marion County Development Partnership President Lori Watts said community events make a huge economic impact on local businesses.

“We have festivals all year long, (and) between $15 million, $20 million of economic impact happens through these tourism type events,” Watts said.

Watts said tourism is becoming a larger part of Columbia’s economy.

“I think that is happening to a lot of small towns,” Watts said. “People enjoy going to a small town to experience the atmosphere and we have other amenities as well that they can enjoy throughout the day.”

