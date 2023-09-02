USM police remind football fans about stadium rules, procedures

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Football is back at The Rock this Saturday, with the University of Southern Miss taking on Alcorn State University.

A concert by Poplarville natives/country music trio, Chapel Hart. will highlight an afternoon of tailgating and other pregame activities.

But if going to the game, USM police are asking to remember to bring only clear bags into the stadium and to leave umbrellas and cameras at home.

“We do expect a full stadium Saturday, and we expect long lines, so just have your clear bag, have your ticket ready and be patient in the line,” USM Police Chief Rusty Keyes said.

Keyes said if you bring a golf cart onto campus, make sure to follow the rules of the road and to make sure it’s road ready, with signal lights, horns and headlights.

