USM kicks off 2023 season, welcomes Alcorn St. to Hattiesburg
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The wait is over.
The University of Southern Mississippi kicks off the 2023 college football season at 6 p.m. Saturday, welcoming Alcorn State University to M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The game marks the opener for both teams.
Saturday’s game will be the fourth meeting between the in-state programs, All three previous games were played in Hattiesburg, and the Golden Eagles won all three.
The last time the two teams met, in 2019 USM claimed a 28-10 victory.
