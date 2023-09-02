USM kicks off 2023 season, welcomes Alcorn St. to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The wait is over.

The University of Southern Mississippi kicks off the 2023 college football season at 6 p.m. Saturday, welcoming Alcorn State University to M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The game marks the opener for both teams.

Saturday’s game will be the fourth meeting between the in-state programs, All three previous games were played in Hattiesburg, and the Golden Eagles won all three.

The last time the two teams met, in 2019 USM claimed a 28-10 victory.

