Summer sets new travel record as officials expect busy holiday weekend

Officials expect busy holiday weekend travel despite high gas prices and heat. (CNN, KCAL, KCBS, AAA, KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Officials say they’re predicting millions of people will travel this holiday weekend despite hot weather, high gas prices, and crowded airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration estimated nearly 50,000 flights just on Friday.

It is a climatic end to a record-breaking summer of travel is in full swing, with a new survey saying more than half of all Americans expect to travel for Labor Day.

At Chicago O’Hare, officials are bracing for a 7% increase in passengers compared to the holiday weekend last year.

Transportation Security Administration reported that after this weekend, this summer will set a new air travel record, with more than 227 million people screened at airports since Memorial Day.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said flight cancelations are going down, but the latest numbers from FlightAware show it is delays that have increased.

This summer more than 25% of flights arrived late by an average of 57 minutes.

“This year we have seen significant improvement,” Buttigieg said. “That doesn’t mean that the system was immune from some tough travel days this year and this summer.”

AAA said, even still, travelers remained undaunted booking 4% more domestic trips compared to last Labor Day weekend and 44% more international trips with destinations like Vancouver, Rome and London topping the list.

“You are seeing flights and trips over to Europe and down to Latin America booming right now with numbers that are significantly higher than what we saw pre-pandemic,” Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, said.

The crowds also stretch to the roads.

AAA also said popular routes like Palm Springs to San Diego and the Jersey Shore to Manhattan will hit peak congestion on Monday.

Before this weekend, the average price for a gallon of regular gas flirted with a seasonal record back in 2012.

“Like everything else it just keeps going up. It’s why I’m meeting my family halfway. I would’ve driven all the way down to Baltimore and back,” Katrina Seal, who is traveling this weekend, said.

Buttigieg says almost 3% of recent flight delays were tied to air traffic control staffing issues.

He says his goal is to get that number to zero.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

