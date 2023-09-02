Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Lawrence County man

Alfred LeBoeuf, 66
Alfred LeBoeuf, 66(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man from Monticello, Lawrence County, Mississippi.

Alfred Joseph LeBoeuf is listed as 5′10″ with gray balding hair and green eyes wearing a dark blue pullover shirt, black shorts, black sandals, and glasses.

MBI says he was last seen on Friday, September 1, around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Trace Road in Lawrence County.

LeBoeuf is believed to be in a 2006 white Ford F-150 bearing MS tag DBF5875 traveling towards Monticello.

Family members say Alfred Joseph LeBoeuf suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alfred Joseph LeBoeuf, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 601-587-2961.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart
Friday afternoon, the Bay-Waveland School District announced the school board has accepted the...
Bay High principal resigns after shoplifting charges, school board announces
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11
Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson
Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson

Latest News

A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Lamar County...
Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life
Southern Miss Golden Eagles open football season
USM kicks off 2023 season, welcomes Alcorn St. to Hattiesburg
USM Arts Faculty receive Mississippi Arts Commission grants
USM faculty receive portion of nearly $2M in Mississippi Arts Commission grants
In 2019, a historical marker was erected at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula which describes...
Calvin Parker, who claimed he was abducted by aliens in Pascagoula in 1973, has died
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76