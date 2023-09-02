Sigma Ch’s new fraternity house dedication

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new fraternity house has opened for the Sigma Chi chapter at the University of Southern Mississippi.

This chapter of around 30 young men has just been revived at the university, and they now have an on-campus house to meet.

The dedication for the new house took place Friday before present fraternity members and alumni.

Both present and past members said the new house will be beneficial for the fraternity as it plans to be a chapter at USM for a long time.

“It’s a recolonization over 30 excellent young men who are going to make fraternity life, sorority life, student life, better for everybody” USM President Joe Paul said.

The president of Sigma Chi at USM said that Friday proved that hard work pays off.

“To me, this means the world, “ Chapter President Trey Herbert, said. “You know, we’ve been working tirelessly to get this chapter back to the university since January.

“We’re glad we’re back and we’re excited to be here.”

The original Sigma Chi fraternity at USM started in 2011.

