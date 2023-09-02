Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Sigma Ch’s new fraternity house dedication

Sigma Chi chapter returns to USM campus
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new fraternity house has opened for the Sigma Chi chapter at the University of Southern Mississippi.

This chapter of around 30 young men has just been revived at the university, and they now have an on-campus house to meet.

The dedication for the new house took place Friday before present fraternity members and alumni.

Both present and past members said the new house will be beneficial for the fraternity as it plans to be a chapter at USM for a long time.

“It’s a recolonization over 30 excellent young men who are going to make fraternity life, sorority life, student life, better for everybody” USM President Joe Paul said.

The president of Sigma Chi at USM said that Friday proved that hard work pays off.

“To me, this means the world, “ Chapter President Trey Herbert, said. “You know, we’ve been working tirelessly to get this chapter back to the university since January.

“We’re glad we’re back and we’re excited to be here.”

The original Sigma Chi fraternity at USM started in 2011.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11
L to R: JCSD Deputy Brandon Gregory, Michael Hurtt and Ashley Hale at a residence on Bogue Homa...
2 suspects arrested in Jones Co. burglary investigation
Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17.
Teen reported missing in Jones Co.
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart
Two arrested in investigation over fraudulent checks.
2 arrested in fraudulent check-writing scheme in Jones Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg Tigers
Gametime! - Week 2
Hattiesburg Tigers
Gametime! - Week 2
Sigma Chi chapter returns to USM campus
Sigma Chi chapter returns to USM campus
Heidelberg native leading the Alco0rn State University marching band
Heidelberg native, Alcorn St. head drum major returns home for Saturday’s game