Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park

GLEN ROSE, Texas (CNN) - A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of Texas.

They were found in Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas.

Paleontologists believe the tracks are from around 110 million years ago.

They were likely to belong to an Acrocanthosaurus which weighed up to 7 tons and a Sauropodseiden, which weighed around 44 tons.

The retail manager at Dinosaur Valley State Park said he had never seen this many dinosaur tracks.

Crews said it will take many days, or weeks, for the volunteers to remove the sediment covering and filling the tracks.

