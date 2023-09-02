Heidelberg native, Alcorn St. head drum major returns home for Saturday’s game

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - “Loud, energetic, and in-your-face. "

These are the words that Alvin Jones uses to describe the Alcorn State University band.

Those words also could describe the attitude Jones took with him to the “Sounds of Dynamite” in Lorman, Miss., from his hometown band in Heidelberg.

‘Some of the same songs I play here at Alcorn, I got a chance to play them in high school at Heidleberg,” Jones said.

This year will be Jones’ second as head drum major; a role that keeps him busy and away from the Pine Belt.

“In the fall, football season takes up most of my time on the weekends especially, so when I do go home to Heidelberg, I’m still active with the band there,” Jones said.

Saturday’s game between the University of Southern Mississippi and Alcorn State will be a bit of a homecoming for Jones, where he can reminisce on the tools that shaped him for his current position.

“I’m kind of used to this intensity.” Jones said. “I’m used to having to drive your feet into the ground, point your toe, and lift your knee up. Play and march at the same time. The basic fundamentals of band.”

As head drum major, Jones has to show off his moves.

Luckily, Saturday will be a lot cooler than previous weeks.

“I remember last week,” Jones said. “I looked at the heat index and it was like 115. The temperature was like 103 (degrees), and I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Jones said staying hydrated and practicing healthy eating habits helps him stay loose.

Jones adds that his time in the Pine Belt taught him life lessons that he will carry with him beyond college.

“I feel like I’m prepared to do anything,” Jones said. “I used to tell people if I could make it out of Heidelberg, I can make it anywhere. If I can make it out of Heidelberg and Alcorn, I know for a fact, I can make it out of anywhere.”

As a product of a smaller environment, Jones said his advice is to just follow your heart.

“My drum major name is The Dream for a reason,” Jones said. “I dreamed about being here at Alcorn and leading the band. And just being able to provide a positive example for others.”

