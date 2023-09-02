Gametime! - Week 2

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Another action-packed Friday night of football in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the week 2 scores from around the area:

  • Hattiesburg (37) Laurel (28)
  • West Jones (35) Northeast Jones (0)
  • North Forrest (52) Lumberton (21)
  • Jefferson Davis County (27) Lawrence County (24)
  • South Jones (32) Pearl River Central (12)
  • Seminary (41) Collins (14)
  • Oak Grove (28) Hoover (21) – OT
  • Petal (54) St. Martin (31)
  • PCS (35) Resurrection Catholic (0)
  • Centreville Academy (27) Columbia Academy (12)
  • Pisgah (29) Richton (28) – OT
  • Hazlehurst (6) East Marion (0) – OT
  • Bay Springs (26) Taylorsville (14)
  • Sumrall (27) West Harrison (21)
  • FCAHS (28) Long Beach (17)
  • Stringer (20) Pelahatchie (18)
  • Amite County (38) Perry Central (34)
  • Sacred Heart (35) West Lincoln (7)
  • Pass Christian (35) Purvis (0)
  • Wayne Academy (27) Amite School (0)
  • Canton Academy (40) Sylva-Bay Academy (6)
  • Picayune (35) Catholic High (34) – OT
  • Mize (35) Mount Olive (0)
  • Poplarville (24) Stone (14)
  • Scott Central (23) Tylertown (21)
  • Newton County (34) Raleigh (22)
  • Mendenhall (47) Magee (15)
  • Columbia (57) West Marion (0) – Thursday
  • Quitman (20) Heidelberg (6) – Thursday

