Gametime! - Week 2
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Another action-packed Friday night of football in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the week 2 scores from around the area:
- Hattiesburg (37) Laurel (28)
- West Jones (35) Northeast Jones (0)
- North Forrest (52) Lumberton (21)
- Jefferson Davis County (27) Lawrence County (24)
- South Jones (32) Pearl River Central (12)
- Seminary (41) Collins (14)
- Oak Grove (28) Hoover (21) – OT
- Petal (54) St. Martin (31)
- PCS (35) Resurrection Catholic (0)
- Centreville Academy (27) Columbia Academy (12)
- Pisgah (29) Richton (28) – OT
- Hazlehurst (6) East Marion (0) – OT
- Bay Springs (26) Taylorsville (14)
- Sumrall (27) West Harrison (21)
- FCAHS (28) Long Beach (17)
- Stringer (20) Pelahatchie (18)
- Amite County (38) Perry Central (34)
- Sacred Heart (35) West Lincoln (7)
- Pass Christian (35) Purvis (0)
- Wayne Academy (27) Amite School (0)
- Canton Academy (40) Sylva-Bay Academy (6)
- Picayune (35) Catholic High (34) – OT
- Mize (35) Mount Olive (0)
- Poplarville (24) Stone (14)
- Scott Central (23) Tylertown (21)
- Newton County (34) Raleigh (22)
- Mendenhall (47) Magee (15)
- Columbia (57) West Marion (0) – Thursday
- Quitman (20) Heidelberg (6) – Thursday
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.