Gametime! - Week 2

Another action-packed Friday night of football in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the week 2 scores from around the area:

Hattiesburg (37) Laurel (28)

West Jones (35) Northeast Jones (0)

North Forrest (52) Lumberton (21)

Jefferson Davis County (27) Lawrence County (24)

South Jones (32) Pearl River Central (12)

Seminary (41) Collins (14)

Oak Grove (28) Hoover (21) – OT

Petal (54) St. Martin (31)

PCS (35) Resurrection Catholic (0)

Centreville Academy (27) Columbia Academy (12)

Pisgah (29) Richton (28) – OT

Hazlehurst (6) East Marion (0) – OT

Bay Springs (26) Taylorsville (14)

Sumrall (27) West Harrison (21)

FCAHS (28) Long Beach (17)

Stringer (20) Pelahatchie (18)

Amite County (38) Perry Central (34)

Sacred Heart (35) West Lincoln (7)

Pass Christian (35) Purvis (0)

Wayne Academy (27) Amite School (0)

Canton Academy (40) Sylva-Bay Academy (6)

Picayune (35) Catholic High (34) – OT

Mize (35) Mount Olive (0)

Poplarville (24) Stone (14)

Scott Central (23) Tylertown (21)

Newton County (34) Raleigh (22)

Mendenhall (47) Magee (15)

Columbia (57) West Marion (0) – Thursday

Quitman (20) Heidelberg (6) – Thursday

