Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in an early-morning accident Saturday in Lamar County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Janiyah Jackson was traveling north on Mississippi 589 about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, when her 2007 Nissan Altima left the road and struck a tree.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, MHP said.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

