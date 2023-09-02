Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
From Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Office
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in an early-morning accident Saturday in Lamar County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Janiyah Jackson was traveling north on Mississippi 589 about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, when her 2007 Nissan Altima left the road and struck a tree.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, MHP said.
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.