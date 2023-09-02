Win Stuff
Early-morning Lamar County accident claims Picayune woman’s life

A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Lamar County...
A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Lamar County early Saturday morning.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
From Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Office

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Picayune woman died in an early-morning accident Saturday in Lamar County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Janiyah Jackson was traveling north on Mississippi 589 about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, when her 2007 Nissan Altima left the road and struck a tree.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, MHP said.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

