City Council plans to alleviate flooding near Brown Street

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For decades, heavy rains have caused flooded areas around Brown Street in Laurel.

But the Laurel City Council now has a plan to help after the city received $625,000 in state grant money.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says work is underway.

“Cleaned out some ditches, and we replaced some culverts” Magee said. “The city is doing that on (its) own., and then (we’ll go) with the funds we received from the state of Mississippi through (state) Sen. Juan Barnett.”

The goal is to build an access road to connect to Don Curt Boulevard to give people a way to safely escape, Magee said.

“It’s not a solution to the flooding problem, but it will allow people to be able to have access out of the flooding area,” Magee said.

The city will open bids in late September on the long-term project.

“It’s been an on-going problem and it’s going to take a while for us to get it done,” Magee said. “We’re going to have to phase it and this is part of that phasing, giving some relief to the residents in the area.”

Magee estimated the entire project will cost some $6 million dollars.

