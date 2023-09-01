Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction

FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.

A representative with Walmart confirmed the error. In a statement provided to WBRC, they said their systems “mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.”

In the statement, Walmart reported the situation has been corrected and asked anyone impacted by the issue to take their receipts to Walmart or Sam’s Club for a refund.

The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from 4% to 3% effective Sept. 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11
L to R: JCSD Deputy Brandon Gregory, Michael Hurtt and Ashley Hale at a residence on Bogue Homa...
2 suspects arrested in Jones Co. burglary investigation
Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17.
Teen reported missing in Jones Co.
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart
Two arrested in investigation over fraudulent checks.
2 arrested in fraudulent check-writing scheme in Jones Co.

Latest News

This still image from bodycam video released by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1,...
GRAPHIC: Ta’Kiya Young’s family urges officer’s arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black woman
Sushi Staples, 37, has been charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Mother accused of lying to police, hiding her child’s body in trash can for months
FILE - An alpaca with partially regrown hair stands with others during the annual Camelid Expo...
Man gets 2-year prison sentence for using fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm
Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody Wednesday from the Oregon State Hospital, officials...
‘Dangerous’ escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours
FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton,...
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he’s unsure he wants it