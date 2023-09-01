Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Vehicle donated to South Mississippi ministry ‘Advocates for Freedom’

DONATION SUV
DONATION SUV(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A family who attends Temple Baptist Church donated an Sports Utility Vehicle to a South Mississippi ministry called “Advocates for Freedom.”

This ministry works to bring awareness to human trafficking as it collaborates with law enforcement and other groups to help victims find a place to call home.

The van will not only help the leaders of the organization travel, but aid the victims they serve as well.

“One of the things that this will do the very most to help us, is to be the wheels that we need to get our survivors places,” said Susie Harvill, Advocates for Freedom chief executive officer. “You know, we’ve helped so many wonderful people, 369, and we just added an extra 32 to that number

“So, we are just tickled to death to be able to give them transportation.”

Temple Baptist Church Missions Pastor Drew McDonald said the donation and what it will allow the AFF to do will be a blessing.

“Anytime that we get to see our people be radically generous, not only with their resources, but also with their hearts, it blesses me,” McDonald said.

Temple Baptist Senior Pastor David Whitten said bringing awareness to human trafficking Is important, especially since it’s all over the state as well as the country.

“They can continue their fight against human trafficking that takes place really all over our state, including here within Hattiesburg,with our interstate system going by” Whitten said. “So, it’s just another resource and tool they can use as they fight against human trafficking.”

To show support for AFF’s ‘Blue Ribbon Campaign,’ members Thursday wore a blue ribbon pin.

To find out more about Advocates for Freedom, visit advocatesforfreedom.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11
We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
L to R: JCSD Deputy Brandon Gregory, Michael Hurtt and Ashley Hale at a residence on Bogue Homa...
2 suspects arrested in Jones Co. burglary investigation
Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17.
Teen reported missing in Jones Co.

Latest News

Laurel pair arrested after investigation into the production of fraudulent checks.
2 arrested in fraudulent check-writing scheme in Jones Co.
DE Florida
Dixie Electric workers heading to Florida for Hurricane Idalia recovery
Laurel's Trinity Baptist Church is collecting relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Idalia.
Trinity Baptist Church hosting Hurricane Idalia relief supplies drive
Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17.
Teen reported missing in Jones Co.