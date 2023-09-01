Vehicle donated to South Mississippi ministry ‘Advocates for Freedom’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A family who attends Temple Baptist Church donated an Sports Utility Vehicle to a South Mississippi ministry called “Advocates for Freedom.”

This ministry works to bring awareness to human trafficking as it collaborates with law enforcement and other groups to help victims find a place to call home.

The van will not only help the leaders of the organization travel, but aid the victims they serve as well.

“One of the things that this will do the very most to help us, is to be the wheels that we need to get our survivors places,” said Susie Harvill, Advocates for Freedom chief executive officer. “You know, we’ve helped so many wonderful people, 369, and we just added an extra 32 to that number

“So, we are just tickled to death to be able to give them transportation.”

Temple Baptist Church Missions Pastor Drew McDonald said the donation and what it will allow the AFF to do will be a blessing.

“Anytime that we get to see our people be radically generous, not only with their resources, but also with their hearts, it blesses me,” McDonald said.

Temple Baptist Senior Pastor David Whitten said bringing awareness to human trafficking Is important, especially since it’s all over the state as well as the country.

“They can continue their fight against human trafficking that takes place really all over our state, including here within Hattiesburg,with our interstate system going by” Whitten said. “So, it’s just another resource and tool they can use as they fight against human trafficking.”

To show support for AFF’s ‘Blue Ribbon Campaign,’ members Thursday wore a blue ribbon pin.

To find out more about Advocates for Freedom, visit advocatesforfreedom.org.

