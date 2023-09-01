USM faculty receive nearly $2M in Mississippi arts commission grants

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is taking its arts programs to the top!

Four faculty members received nearly $2 million in grant money from the Mississippi Arts Commission fellowship program. They’ve won these highly competitive grants to help complete ongoing creative projects.

International guitarist and professor Nicholas Ciraldo, Ph.D, said he is looking at what others gain from the grant money he’s been designated.

“With my funding, I will be able to commission a new piece of work,” he said. “I will be able to pay a composer to write a piece of music for my ensemble. This is something that I will be able to do to enhance my own creative activity, although I would like to think this is something the university, the community and my students can benefit from as well.”

While the instructors can use the money for themselves, Ben Mcilwain, Ph.D., an award-winning trombonist and USM professor, said he is finding ways to make sure the money also benefits the students.

“I’ve already made a couple of purchases,” said Mcilwain. “I have an amp in my office. I have a loop and a pedal station in my office, and students have already come by and taken a gander at it and commented on it and things like that, so I’m sure students as well might want to borrow some of this for their own pursuits.”

Meanwhile, Hsiaopei Lee, DMA, one of the few professional violinists in Mississippi, said she will use her grant to record her next album. She added that she is grateful for the opportunity to grow as a musician.

Over in the School of Performing and Visual Arts, Professor Julie Hammond is working hard using her grant to produce outreach concerts for K-12 students. She is working on the project with the Mississippi Arts Council as part of educational programming.

“The theme of the show is diversity, inclusion and equity specifically, but the intention behind it is to give students an artistic experience in dance, in theater and in scenic design,” said Hammond.

The Mississippi Arts Commission, in awarding the grants, expressed its gratitude to the Mississippi Legislature for helping prioritize the arts in the Magnolia State.

