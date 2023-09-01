Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Rain chances return for your Friday

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 8/31
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon and into the evening hours. That could impact some Friday Night Football Games, so we’ll keep a close eye on that. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this weekend.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. That could impact USM’s home opener against Alcorn State Saturday Night. Highs will be held down into the mid to upper 80s.

Expect a repeat on Sunday.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Labor Day. A hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We’ll begin to dry out on Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the mid and eventually the upper 90s by late next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11
We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
L to R: JCSD Deputy Brandon Gregory, Michael Hurtt and Ashley Hale at a residence on Bogue Homa...
2 suspects arrested in Jones Co. burglary investigation
Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17.
Teen reported missing in Jones Co.

Latest News

Laurel's Trinity Baptist Church is collecting relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Idalia.
Trinity Baptist Church hosting Hurricane Idalia relief supplies drive
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 8/31
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 8/31
08/31 Ryan’s “Fake Fall” Thursday Morning Forecast
08/31 Ryan’s “Fake Fall” Thursday Morning Forecast
08/31 Ryan’s “Fake Fall” Thursday Morning Forecast
08/31 Ryan’s “Fake Fall” Thursday Morning Forecast