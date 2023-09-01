Rain chances return for your Friday

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon and into the evening hours. That could impact some Friday Night Football Games, so we’ll keep a close eye on that. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this weekend.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. That could impact USM’s home opener against Alcorn State Saturday Night. Highs will be held down into the mid to upper 80s.

Expect a repeat on Sunday.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Labor Day. A hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We’ll begin to dry out on Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the mid and eventually the upper 90s by late next week.

