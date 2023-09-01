Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 66 emergency incidents in August
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Powers Fire & Rescue volunteer firefighters and nationally registered emergency medical responders had another busy month in August.
According to Powers Fire & Rescue Capt. Lance Chancellor, they responded to 66 emergency incidents.
The incidents were as follows:
- Emergency Medical: 42
- Vehicle Crashes: 10
- Brush/Grass/Woods Fires: 8
- Vehicle Fires: 3
- Structure Fires: 2
- Roadway Hazards: 1
August incident responses included 10 vehicle crashes with four fatalities and one individual injured and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service for medical treatment.
“Our department continues to run a heavy call volume in 2023 and August was certainly no exception,” said Dwayne Walters, Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder coordinator.
“We are blessed to have dedicated, well-trained, and community-minded volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty serving others.”
Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.