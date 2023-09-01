Win Stuff
Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 66 emergency incidents in August

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.(Powers Fire & Rescue)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Powers Fire & Rescue volunteer firefighters and nationally registered emergency medical responders had another busy month in August.

According to Powers Fire & Rescue Capt. Lance Chancellor, they responded to 66 emergency incidents.

The incidents were as follows:

  • Emergency Medical: 42
  • Vehicle Crashes: 10
  • Brush/Grass/Woods Fires: 8
  • Vehicle Fires: 3
  • Structure Fires: 2
  • Roadway Hazards: 1

August incident responses included 10 vehicle crashes with four fatalities and one individual injured and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service for medical treatment.

“Our department continues to run a heavy call volume in 2023 and August was certainly no exception,” said Dwayne Walters, Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder coordinator. 

“We are blessed to have dedicated, well-trained, and community-minded volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty serving others.”

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.

