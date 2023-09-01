Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Petunia

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Petunia, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from Hub City Humane Society.

Petunia is a 3-year-old, 40-pound pitty mix that is in search of her forever home.

“She’s really sweet, just like very playful,” said Sally Crane with the Hub City Humane Society says. “She came into us with a surgical issue she either had a deformity from birth or was injured previously and she had to have some pretty extensive surgery on her hip but she has recovered amazingly from that”

Even though Petunia‘s physical capabilities were once limited, she is better than ever and is very active and looking for a family with similar Interests.

”She loves going on walks, she loves to play, she loves to do all the things but she also will cuddle up with you on the couch and sit but she’s just a great family dog,” Crane said.

Petunia gets along well with kids and other dogs, but Crane said that cats are not necessarily her strong suit.

”She does not like cats or other small animals like that so we do not want her to go to a home that has that but other than that she is good to go,” Crane said.

During her time at the shelter, Petunia has had no trouble fitting in but doesn’t want to remain a permanent resident.

”She loves other dogs, she loves the staff, she’s very friendly, very playful,” Crane said. “We’ve had her around kids, and every small dog she’s done great around.”

For more information, you can visit the society’s Facebook page.

