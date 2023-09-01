Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pine Belt Fair returns to Forrest County

Pine Belt Fair returns
Pine Belt Fair returns
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It is quite fair to say the Pine Belt Fair has returned to town.

The fair, located at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center, is focused on fans of all ages.

Daily tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children, military personnel and senior citizens.

Workers said the fair can be something fun for anyone.

“We got lots of rides, we got games, we got food, we got everything,” hypnotist Benjamin Jackson said. “(We’ve got) a petting zoo, where the kids can come over and pet the animals and feed the animals.

“Back by popular demand, my hypnotist show, where I get people on stage and make them do funny things. So, there’s lots to do for the whole family.”

The fair will run through Sunday, Sept. 10.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11
L to R: JCSD Deputy Brandon Gregory, Michael Hurtt and Ashley Hale at a residence on Bogue Homa...
2 suspects arrested in Jones Co. burglary investigation
Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17.
Teen reported missing in Jones Co.
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart
Two arrested in investigation over fraudulent checks.
2 arrested in fraudulent check-writing scheme in Jones Co.

Latest News

Mayors spar verbally over Lil' Brown Jug game
Mayors spar verbally over Lil' Brown Jug game
Pine Belt Fair returns
Pine Belt Fair is back in town
The school has held "Black & Gold Day" for over 20 years.
USM athletes visit DuBard School students on ‘Black and Gold Day’
Friday night at Spirit Park will kick off the University of Southern Mississippi's football...
‘Friday Night @ Spirit Park’ opens USM football weekend