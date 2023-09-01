Pine Belt Fair returns to Forrest County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It is quite fair to say the Pine Belt Fair has returned to town.

The fair, located at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center, is focused on fans of all ages.

Daily tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children, military personnel and senior citizens.

Workers said the fair can be something fun for anyone.

“We got lots of rides, we got games, we got food, we got everything,” hypnotist Benjamin Jackson said. “(We’ve got) a petting zoo, where the kids can come over and pet the animals and feed the animals.

“Back by popular demand, my hypnotist show, where I get people on stage and make them do funny things. So, there’s lots to do for the whole family.”

The fair will run through Sunday, Sept. 10.

