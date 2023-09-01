Mayor’s office to receive 15% cut as part of Jackson’s 2024 budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents won’t be asked to pay more taxes to fund next year’s budget.

However, the mayor will be expected to operate with a 15 percent year-over-year budget decrease.

At a special meeting on Thursday, the council voted on resolutions to maintain the current millage rate for the Jackson/Hinds Library System, and Jackson Public Schools for the 2024 fiscal year, and acknowledged that no additional tax increases for the city would be on the table.

“Let the record reflect there is no proposed millage increase,” Council President Aaron Banks said.

Current millage rates:

63.03 mills - City of Jackson

84.81 mills - Jackson Public Schools

A short public hearing was held to discuss the resolutions. No one spoke for or against them.

The council is set to approve the city’s 2024 budget at its September 7 meeting. The budget will go into effect on October 1.

Some highlights of next year’s budget include pay raises for firefighters and police officers, as well as a 15 percent decrease in the office budget for Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

JPD pay by position Current Proposed increase Police recruit $45,000 $48,000 Police Officer 1 $48,000 $49,500 Corporal $51,000 $54,000 Sergeant $54,000 $57,000 Captain/Commander $60,000 $63,000 Deputy Chief $67,000 $68,000

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote recommended cutting the mayor’s budget to help pay for additional judges in Jackson Municipal Court, an additional public defender, and an attorney to support the city’s Department of Planning and Development. Funds also would go toward some one-time expenses, installing new surveillance cameras at some city parks.

Six council members were present at the meeting. All six said they would support Foote’s recommendation.

The proposed budget for the mayor’s office was around $1.76 million. The 15 percent cut would reduce it by about $264,000.

Lumumba Chief of Staff Safiya Omari “strenuously” objected to the decision. “The mayor is the chief executive of the city. If you don’t allow him to have the resources to do his job, how do you expect him to do it effectively?” she asked.

Omari also questioned why the council insisted on cutting the mayor’s budget when members were told how it could fund those expenses through other means.

Jackson Fire pay by position Current Proposed Firefighter I $26,049.49 $35,279.76 Firefighter II $34,672.00 $42,130.00 Lieutenant $41,000.00 $48,730.00 Captain $44,183.52 $54,913.52 District Chief Not known $62,000.00

Chief Financial Officer Fidelis Malembeka told the council the attorney for planning could be funded from revenues generated by the city’s new rental registry.

Jackson re-established its rental registration program earlier this year. The program requires all rental housing units in the city to be registered, in part, to ensure landlords better maintain them.

Customers must pay $50 a year to register their properties. Those funds go back into the Planning Department to fund the program.

According to the Northside Sun, nearly 4,500 registration applications had been submitted as of August 17.

Council members also considered using a portion of the city’s Grand Gulf money to pay for park cameras but eventually opted against it.

The council refused to respond to Omari, with Banks asking if there was anything else that needed to be discussed.

“The fact that you couldn’t respond to it says it all,” Omari said.

