Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

A look at the race for Attorney General in Mississippi

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fewer than 70 days remain until you vote in the general election. WLBT is looking at the race for Attorney General with two women on the ballot.

Democratic nominee Greta Kemp Martin is working to introduce herself.

“I intend to return the Office of Attorney General to being the people’s lawyer,” said Kemp Martin at a Thursday press conference.

Ahead of Labor Day, she’s announcing her intention to develop a Fair Labor Division if elected.

“Hard-working Mississippians deserve appropriate wages and fair treatment plain and simple,” said Kemp Martin. “Violating workers’ rights has an adverse effect on our dynamic communities, particularly those vulnerable and underpaid.”

She would want that division to tackle everything from child labor violations to age discrimination and wage theft. When asked about this plan, incumbent Lynn Fitch’s campaign sent the following statement.

“The people of Mississippi don’t need a new government division to work with Biden regulators to sue Mississippi businesses. General Fitch knows that the way to help Mississippi workers is to support businesses, job growth, and workforce development. And that’s why the National Federation of Independent Business just endorsed her.”-said a campaign spokesperson.

Fitch is touting the overturning of Roe v. Wade but Kemp Martin is taking a different position.

“I intend to not criminalize doctors and nurses in this state when we have a state who is failing in health care,” noted Kemp Martin. “With rural hospitals closing we can barely keep doctors within our borders. The last thing we need to do is have them worried about losing their license because they provide treatment to women.”

She also says there’s a distinct difference that sets her apart from Fitch.

“First and foremost, I’m a trial lawyer,” she said. “So, I will be the one arguing these cases. I’m the attorney general, I’m the one elected to represent Mississippians, I do not need to go out and hire a solicitor general that was not elected by the people to come and represent the people of Mississippi.”

“Having a Solicitor General, on the other hand, is an important part of representing the State with a cohesive, top quality appellate strategy,” responded a spokesperson for Lynn Fitch’s campaign. “There’s a reason 40 Attorneys General Offices have a Solicitor General.”

The general election will be held on November 7.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11
L to R: JCSD Deputy Brandon Gregory, Michael Hurtt and Ashley Hale at a residence on Bogue Homa...
2 suspects arrested in Jones Co. burglary investigation
Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17.
Teen reported missing in Jones Co.
The trash pickup schedule changes come as the Hattiesburg City Hall and related offices, except...
Hub City announces holiday pick-up schedule
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Aug. 31 2023

Latest News

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of...
Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 66 emergency incidents in August
USM Arts Faculty receive Mississippi Arts Commission grants
USM faculty receive nearly $2M in Mississippi Arts Commission grants
Grab your golf clubs! We're going "Driving to Make A Difference" with the YMCA of Southeast...
WATCH: 'Driving to Make a Difference', YMCA gears up for annual golf outing
The Mississippi Arts Commission is singling out four USM faculty members giving them the...
USM faculty receive nearly $2M in Mississippi arts commission grants
Dixie Electric sits down with WDAM's Brandy McGill to remind dove hunters that shooting at...
WATCH: Dixie Electric warns dove hunters, 'Don't shoot at powerlines'